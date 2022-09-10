1 lakh turns to 17 cr in 20 years as auto stock gives bonus shares 5 times

A long term stock market investor not just earn from appreciation in share price. It also earn from dividends, bonus, buyback of shares, etc. That's why most of the successful stock investors advise positional investors to hold a stock as long as one can because money is not in buying in selling of stocks but in wait. On how, a long term investor can get a whopping return, one needs to look at Samvardhana Motherson share price history. This auto component company's stock price has ascended from ₹0.55 apiece levels to ₹123.70 per share levels in last 20 years. The company has issued bonus shares on 5 occasions in this period that helped an investor's ₹1 lakh to turn near ₹17 crore in this period. However, in case the company had not announced any bonus shares in this period, this ₹1 lakh would have appreciated to the tune of ₹2.25 crore in these two decades.

