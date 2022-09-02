1 lakh turns to 2.65 cr as PSU stock gave bonus shares 4 times since 2000

Bonus shares impact: Stock investment is not gambling. In fact, a gambler helps an investor make money from the stock market. So, positional investors are advised to remain insulated from the short term sentiments and stick with their long term conviction that inspired them to choose the stock. Because a long term investor not just earn from the stock rally, it earns from companies general reserves as well. From time to time, listed companies distribute its general reserves to its loyal long term investors through dividend, bonus shares and share buyback. So, a long term investor has various other means of income that helps him or her to earn much more than a normal short term trader.

