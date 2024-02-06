Stock market today: FII-backed small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects has been in an uptrend for the last six months. In this time, this small-cap stock has ascended from around ₹126 to ₹380 apiece level, delivering to the tune of a 200 percent return to its positional shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it seems that the multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential. The small-cap stock has been touching the upper circuit for the last five straight sessions, delivering to the tune of over 15 percent in the last one week.

As per the information available on the BSE website, Hazoor Multi Projects share price has been touching 5 percent upper circuit since 31st January 2024. After hitting a 5 percent upper circuit on 31st January, the small-cap circuit-to-circuit stock touched the upper circuit in the following four sessions.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history Taking a cue from Hazoor Multi Projects shares, this circuit-to-circuit stock has risen from around ₹364 to ₹380 apiece level, delivering around 4 percent return in this time. In the last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has appreciated from 126 to ₹380 apiece level, logging over 200 percent rise in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from 103.50 to ₹380 per share level, clocking around 265 percent in this time. However, in the last five years, this small-cap stock has traversed a journey from a penny stock to a multibagger penny stock. In the last five years, the multibagger penny stock has delivered a 33,500 percent return to its shareholders.

Impact on investment If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger small-cap stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.65 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock five years ago and had remained invested throughout this time, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.36 crore in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

