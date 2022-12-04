₹1 lakh turns to ₹36 lakh in 14 years as IT stock gave bonus shares 3 times1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 07:25 AM IST
- IT company has issued bonus shares in June 2010, June 2017 and March 2019
A stock market investor not just earn from stock price appreciation. There are various other means that help its money grow. Dividend payment, buyback of shares, bonus shares, etc. are some important announcements that a long term investor eagerly await from the listed companies belonging to its stock portfolio. Wipro shares are one such stock. The IT major has given bonus shares to its long term investor thrice in last 14 years turning ₹1 lakh to more than ₹36 lakh in this time horizon.