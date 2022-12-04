1 lakh turns to 36 lakh in 14 years as IT stock gave bonus shares 3 times

Bonus share impact

If a long term investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this IT stock 14 years ago when the market bottomed out post-slowdown sell off, it would have got one Wipro share at ₹50 apiece in March 2009. This means around 20,000 Wipro shares could have been bought paying ₹1 lakh in March 2009. This 20,000 Wipro shares would have turned to 3,332 Wipro shares after issuance of bonus shares in 2:3 ratio. Later on, these 3,332 Wipro shares would have turned to 6,664 Wipro shares in June 2017 after issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. In March 2019, Wipro again announced bonus shares in 1:3 ratio. So, 6,664 Wipro shares would have further turned to 8,885 shares. That means, shareholding of an investor investing ₹1 lakh in Wipro in March 2009 would have been 8,885.