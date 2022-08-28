If an investor had taken long term position in Infosys shares in the beginning of the year 2000, it would have first got 1:1 bonus shares bringing its cost price down by 50 per cent. After than it got 3:1 bonus shares in 2004 bringing down its cost price at one fourths of the existing cost price i.e. (50/4) or 12.50 per cent of the actual cost price. After that the investor got 1:1 bonus shares, that further brought down its cost price at 6.25 per cent of the actual cost price. After that the investor got two more bonus shares in 1:1 ratio that brought down its actual cost price at 1.5625 per cent of the actual cost price.