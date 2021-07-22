Multibagger stocks 2021: In the year 2021, there had been sharp rise in the number of stocks that have delivered more than 100 per cent return to its share holders. However, if we further look into the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 in India, there are various stocks that have delivered much higher than multibagger return. HFCL is a glaring example of such stocks. The telecom company stock has delivered more than 500 per cent return to its share holders in the last one year. In this period, HFCL share price surged from ₹12.90 per stock levels to ₹77.05 per stock mark (at 1:06 PM on 22nd July 2021) — registering slightly higher than 500 per cent growth in the above-mentioned period.

HFCL share price history

HFCL shares in the last five trade sessions have shed 2.52 per cent but in the last one month, it has delivered around 16 per cent return to its share holders by surging from ₹66.80 per stock mark to ₹77.05 levels. HFCL share price shot up 151 per cent in the last six months by scaling from ₹30.85 to ₹77.05 levels in this period. However, in the last one year, HFCL share price skyrocketed from ₹12.90 per stock mark to ₹77.05 mark at NSE — logging 55.78 per cent gain in the last one year.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HFCL one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.16 lakh if it had remained invested in the stock for entire one month. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HFCL stocks six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.51 lakh in the last six months if the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the last six months. However, if the investor had invested same ₹1 lakh in HFCL one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹6.78 lakh in this one year, if he had kept his investment unchanged in the last one year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.