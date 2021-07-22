1 lakh would have become 6 lakh in this telecom stock in a year

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HFCL one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.16 lakh if it had remained invested in the stock for entire one month. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in HFCL stocks six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.51 lakh in the last six months if the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the last six months. However, if the investor had invested same ₹1 lakh in HFCL one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹6.78 lakh in this one year, if he had kept his investment unchanged in the last one year.