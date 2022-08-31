Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets1 to 25: Debt-free multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 14 lakh in 5 years

1 to 25: Debt-free multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 14 lakh in 5 years

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 25.85 a piece on Tuesday, up 11.66% from the previous close of Rs. 23.15
3 min read . 11:07 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market worth of Rs. 508.20 crore, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.

With a market worth of Rs. 508.20 crore, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Men's personal range and home appliances range are two of the company's product lines, and it has established a market niche in more than 26 nations. Swiss Military Consumer Goods is currently debt-free, which may seem fascinating to stock market spectators. However, what may sound more intriguing is that it is one of the multibagger stocks that have made investors lakhpati in a course of only one to five years.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Share Price History

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 25.85 a piece on Tuesday, up 11.66% from the previous close of Rs. 23.15. On Tuesday, the total traded volume for the stock was 3,250,257 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 523,303 shares. The stock price climbed from 1.79 on September 7, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,344.13% and an approximate CAGR of 90.37%. Thus, if an investor had made a 1 lakh investment in Swiss Military Consumer Goods shares five years ago, that amount would today be worth 14.44 lakh. The stock climbed from 2.84 on September 6, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 810.21% and an approximate CAGR of 1150.00%. 

Therefore, if an investor had purchased the stock for 1 lakh a year ago, it would now be worth 9.10 lakh. The stock price has gone up from 6.43 on January 3 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 302.02%. As a result, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the company at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth 4.02 lakh. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 27.75 on (30/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of 2.83 on (30/08/2021) indicating that at the current market price of 25.85, the stock is trading 812.36% below the high. At the current market price the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Key takeaways of Swiss Military Consumer Goods

In Q1FY23 the company reported a total sales of 23.17 Cr compared to 7.37 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021, a growth of 214% on a standalone basis. On a standalone basis, the company recorded a total income of 23.18 Cr in the quarter that ended June 2022 compared to 7.38 Cr in the same quarter last year. The company's total expenses reached 21.79 Cr for the quarter ended June 2022 compared to 7.20 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021, a YoY growth of 202%. 

In Q1FY23 the company reported a net profit of 1.35 Cr as compared to 0.18 Cr in Q1FY22. In the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of 1.39 Cr compared to 0.18 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021. The company has a book value per share of 3.10 which results in a P/B ratio of 8.33 times its book value at the current market price, and for the quarter ended June 2022, the company's promoter holding was 66.67% lowest since September 2020.

