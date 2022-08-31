1 to 25: Debt-free multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 14 lakh in 5 years

Therefore, if an investor had purchased the stock for ₹1 lakh a year ago, it would now be worth ₹9.10 lakh. The stock price has gone up from ₹6.43 on January 3 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 302.02%. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the company at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth ₹4.02 lakh. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹27.75 on (30/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2.83 on (30/08/2021) indicating that at the current market price of ₹25.85, the stock is trading 812.36% below the high. At the current market price the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}