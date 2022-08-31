1 to 25: Debt-free multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 14 lakh in 5 years

With a market worth of Rs. 508.20 crore, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With a market worth of Rs. 508.20 crore, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Men's personal range and home appliances range are two of the company's product lines, and it has established a market niche in more than 26 nations. Swiss Military Consumer Goods is currently debt-free, which may seem fascinating to stock market spectators. However, what may sound more intriguing is that it is one of the multibagger stocks that have made investors lakhpati in a course of only one to five years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With a market worth of Rs. 508.20 crore, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. Men's personal range and home appliances range are two of the company's product lines, and it has established a market niche in more than 26 nations. Swiss Military Consumer Goods is currently debt-free, which may seem fascinating to stock market spectators. However, what may sound more intriguing is that it is one of the multibagger stocks that have made investors lakhpati in a course of only one to five years.
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Share Price History
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 25.85 a piece on Tuesday, up 11.66% from the previous close of Rs. 23.15. On Tuesday, the total traded volume for the stock was 3,250,257 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 523,303 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹1.79 on September 7, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,344.13% and an approximate CAGR of 90.37%. Thus, if an investor had made a ₹1 lakh investment in Swiss Military Consumer Goods shares five years ago, that amount would today be worth ₹14.44 lakh. The stock climbed from ₹2.84 on September 6, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 810.21% and an approximate CAGR of 1150.00%.
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Share Price History
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 25.85 a piece on Tuesday, up 11.66% from the previous close of Rs. 23.15. On Tuesday, the total traded volume for the stock was 3,250,257 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 523,303 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹1.79 on September 7, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,344.13% and an approximate CAGR of 90.37%. Thus, if an investor had made a ₹1 lakh investment in Swiss Military Consumer Goods shares five years ago, that amount would today be worth ₹14.44 lakh. The stock climbed from ₹2.84 on September 6, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 810.21% and an approximate CAGR of 1150.00%.
Therefore, if an investor had purchased the stock for ₹1 lakh a year ago, it would now be worth ₹9.10 lakh. The stock price has gone up from ₹6.43 on January 3 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 302.02%. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the company at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth ₹4.02 lakh. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹27.75 on (30/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2.83 on (30/08/2021) indicating that at the current market price of ₹25.85, the stock is trading 812.36% below the high. At the current market price the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Therefore, if an investor had purchased the stock for ₹1 lakh a year ago, it would now be worth ₹9.10 lakh. The stock price has gone up from ₹6.43 on January 3 to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 302.02%. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the company at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth ₹4.02 lakh. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹27.75 on (30/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2.83 on (30/08/2021) indicating that at the current market price of ₹25.85, the stock is trading 812.36% below the high. At the current market price the stock is trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Key takeaways of Swiss Military Consumer Goods
In Q1FY23 the company reported a total sales of ₹23.17 Cr compared to ₹7.37 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021, a growth of 214% on a standalone basis. On a standalone basis, the company recorded a total income of ₹23.18 Cr in the quarter that ended June 2022 compared to 7.38 Cr in the same quarter last year. The company's total expenses reached ₹21.79 Cr for the quarter ended June 2022 compared to ₹7.20 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021, a YoY growth of 202%.
In Q1FY23 the company reported a total sales of ₹23.17 Cr compared to ₹7.37 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021, a growth of 214% on a standalone basis. On a standalone basis, the company recorded a total income of ₹23.18 Cr in the quarter that ended June 2022 compared to 7.38 Cr in the same quarter last year. The company's total expenses reached ₹21.79 Cr for the quarter ended June 2022 compared to ₹7.20 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021, a YoY growth of 202%.
In Q1FY23 the company reported a net profit of ₹1.35 Cr as compared to ₹0.18 Cr in Q1FY22. In the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1.39 Cr compared to ₹0.18 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021. The company has a book value per share of ₹3.10 which results in a P/B ratio of 8.33 times its book value at the current market price, and for the quarter ended June 2022, the company's promoter holding was 66.67% lowest since September 2020.
In Q1FY23 the company reported a net profit of ₹1.35 Cr as compared to ₹0.18 Cr in Q1FY22. In the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1.39 Cr compared to ₹0.18 Cr recorded in the quarter ended June 2021. The company has a book value per share of ₹3.10 which results in a P/B ratio of 8.33 times its book value at the current market price, and for the quarter ended June 2022, the company's promoter holding was 66.67% lowest since September 2020.