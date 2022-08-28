₹1 to ₹266: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹4.40 Cr in 23 years: Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 08:24 PM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd. is an energy-focused mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 9,391.01 crore. One of India's major LPG importers and processors Aegis Logistics Ltd. is the country's leading integrated oil, gas, and chemical logistics company. Aegis has a significant foothold in India as a leading seller of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The business is run through its cutting-edge Necklace of Liquid & Gas terminals, which are located in India's leading ports and have a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for chemicals and POL and 1,14,000 MT of stationary capacity for LPG. The shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd. are a perfect example of a long-term investment because they have made its shareholders crorepati over a 23-year period.