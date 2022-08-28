Aegis Logistics Ltd. is an energy-focused mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 9,391.01 crore. One of India's major LPG importers and processors Aegis Logistics Ltd. is the country's leading integrated oil, gas, and chemical logistics company. Aegis has a significant foothold in India as a leading seller of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The business is run through its cutting-edge Necklace of Liquid & Gas terminals, which are located in India's leading ports and have a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for chemicals and POL and 1,14,000 MT of stationary capacity for LPG. The shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd. are a perfect example of a long-term investment because they have made its shareholders crorepati over a 23-year period.

Aegis Logistics Share Price History

The shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd closed on Friday at ₹266.50 apiece, up by 2.98% from the previous close of ₹258.80 per share. The stock price has risen from ₹0.60 as of 1st January 1999 to the current market price which logs in a huge multibagger return and an all-time high of 44,316.67%. Hence, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 23 years ago in the shares of Aegis Logistics, then it would now have turned to ₹4.40 Cr approx. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 40.34% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 27.77%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 0.78% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 19.27% so far in 2022.

The stock has gained 38.87% in the last 6 months, 2.96% in the last 1 month and 5.54% in the last 5 trading days. On the NSE, the shares of Aegis Logistics Limited touched a 52-week-high of ₹291.00 on (10-August-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹167.25 on (28-February-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 8.41% below the high and 59.34% above the low. Aegis Logistics is trading above the 5 days, 20-day, 50-days, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current market price. The RSI value for Aegis Logistics Limited as of August 26, 2022 is 58.78, which is neither in the overbought nor oversold zone.

Aegis Logistics Q1FY23 Results

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a revenue of ₹2235 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹678 Cr in Q1FY22 a YoY growth of 230%. The company reported an EBITDA of ₹164 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹114 Cr in Q1FY22 a YoY growth of 43%. In Q1FY23, the company's profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹131 Cr compared to ₹90 Cr in Q1FY22 a YoY growth of 46%. In Q1FY23 the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹107 Cr compared to ₹72 Cr in the same quarter of the last year, a YoY growth of 49%. In Q1FY23 the company's EPS climbed to ₹2.95 Cr compared to ₹1.90 Cr in Q1FY22.

Should you buy the shares of Aegis Logistics?

The research analyst of the broking firm Edelweiss, said “At CMP, AGIS is trading at an attractive valuation of 10.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We trim our FY23/24E EBITDA estimates by 9%/4% to account for the reported numbers and incorporate ramp-up of the Kandla terminal. AGIS stock price has run-up substantially (up 28% in a month) since our last report; the next catalyst for the stock would be Kandla volume scale-up while strong distribution volumes shall provide cushion in the interim. We reiterate ‘BUY’ with TP of INR315/share (broadly unchanged), valuing the stock at 15x Dec’23E EV/EBITDA."

“Aegis will report balance sheet under the new structure (consolidated from 25 May 2022) in the next quarter. As of June, consolidated gross debt stands at INR900cr while cash is at INR1,500cr. Work has started on the INR1,250cr new capex plan, but the management will share further details as work progresses and nears commissioning," they further added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.