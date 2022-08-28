Aegis Logistics Share Price History

The shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd closed on Friday at ₹266.50 apiece, up by 2.98% from the previous close of ₹258.80 per share. The stock price has risen from ₹0.60 as of 1st January 1999 to the current market price which logs in a huge multibagger return and an all-time high of 44,316.67%. Hence, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 23 years ago in the shares of Aegis Logistics, then it would now have turned to ₹4.40 Cr approx. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 40.34% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained 27.77%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 0.78% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 19.27% so far in 2022.