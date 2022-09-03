They further added that “Eicher Motors Ltd (EML) is well poised to show strong recovery in its overall performance, driven by its increase in addressable market size and improvement in operational performance in the two-wheeler (2W) division, while the CV division is expected to benefit from multi-year CV upcycle. Given a strong business outlook and robust earnings growth of 48.3% CAGR during FY22-24E, the valuation is yet to catch up with an expected recovery in performance, as the stock trades at a 20-25% discount to its historical average multiples, at 24.9x P/E and 21.7x EV/EBITDA on FY2024E estimates. We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 12-month PT of Rs. 4,100 by valuing the business at 28x its rolling-forward September 2024E EPS."