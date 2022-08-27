Praj Industries Share Price History

The closing price of Praj Industries' shares on Friday was ₹389.85 a piece, up 3.59 percent from the previous close of ₹376.35. The stock price has gone up from ₹0.77 on January 1st, 1999 to the current price level, logging in a massive multibagger return and an all-time high of 50,529.87%; as a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Praj Industries shares 23 years ago, it would now have grown to approximately ₹5.06 Cr. The stock price has gone up from ₹67.50 on September 1, 2017, to its current price level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 477.56% and an approximate CAGR of 42.16%.