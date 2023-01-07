1 to 52: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 52 lakh in one year

Kaiser Corporations share price history

In last six months, this multibagger penny stock has remained under the sell off heat. In last one week, it has dipped around 3.50 per cent while in last one month, this small-cap stock has nosedived around 9 per cent. In last six months, this multibagger stock has tumbled from around ₹98 to ₹52.25 apiece levels, descending around 45 per cent in this time. However, in 2022, this penny stock shot up from around ₹3.50 to ₹55 apiece levels, logging around 2,100 per cent rise in the year gone by. However, the penny stock was quoting at around Re 1 at the end of November 2021 and it ended at around ₹52 apiece levels on 6th January 2023. So, in this near one year, this penny stock has turned multibagger delivering over 5,100 per cent in this time