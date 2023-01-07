1 to 52: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 52 lakh in one year

₹1 to ₹52: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹52 lakh in one year2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Investing in low float penny stocks is risky as they become highly volatile on a single trigger. But, high risk investors invest in penny stock as they tend to deliver whopping return in short time horizon generating alpha growth by a huge margin. Ace investor Warren Buffett had once said that 'price is what you pay, values is what you get.' So, a stock market investor must remember that its business and the sustainability of the business that matters not the size of the business.
To understand how investing in quality penny stock can be beneficial, one needs to look at Kaiser Corporations share price. This is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The BSE-listed small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹275 crore was available at Re 1 at the end of November 2021. Kaiser Corporations share price ended at ₹52.25 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 5100 per cent rise in this near one year time.
In last six months, this multibagger penny stock has remained under the sell off heat. In last one week, it has dipped around 3.50 per cent while in last one month, this small-cap stock has nosedived around 9 per cent. In last six months, this multibagger stock has tumbled from around ₹98 to ₹52.25 apiece levels, descending around 45 per cent in this time. However, in 2022, this penny stock shot up from around ₹3.50 to ₹55 apiece levels, logging around 2,100 per cent rise in the year gone by. However, the penny stock was quoting at around Re 1 at the end of November 2021 and it ended at around ₹52 apiece levels on 6th January 2023. So, in this near one year, this penny stock has turned multibagger delivering over 5,100 per cent in this time
Taking cue from Kaiser Corporations share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to near ₹91,000 whereas in last six months, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹55,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh at the end of 2021, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹22 lakh in the year gone by. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock at the end of November 2021, its ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹52 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period.
This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on BSE only and it ended on 6th June 2023 with a market cap of around ₹275 crore. Its trade volume on Friday last week was 7,406, which is lower from its 20 days average trade volume of 11,055. Its 52-week low is ₹3.21 whereas its 52-week high is ₹130.55 apiece.
