Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stock is highly risky as single development in the company leads to high volatility in the counter. However, if fundamentals of the company are strong and its business model is promising, one can expect bumper return from the stock in quick time. Simplex Papers share is a glaring example of it. This paper products make company's stock has risen from ₹1 to ₹71.30 apiece levels in last one year, yielding more than 7,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.

So, those who wanted to become a crorepati on one year, this could have been one of the better option for such investors. If the amount available for investment had been small, it would have definitely made the investor a rich individual at a faster rate.

Simplex Papers share price history

Simplex Papers share have been under selloff heat for last one month. In last one week, the multibagger penny stock has hit lower circuit on all 5 trade sessions. In last one week, it has shed near 14 per cent. In last one month, the penny stock hit its all-time high of ₹122.70 levels and after that it has been under selloff heat. The multibagger stock has given just 2.50 per cent returns to its shareholders. Likewise in last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹4.41 to ₹71.30, appreciating to the tune of 1500 per cent in this period.

Similarly, in last one year, the multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹1 to ₹71.30 apiece levels, logging more than 7,000 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from Simplex Papers share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹86 lakh today whereas it would have tuned to ₹1.02 lakh in one month. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹16 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago buying one stock at ₹1 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹71 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the counter throughout this period.

