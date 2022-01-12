1 to 71: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 71 lakh in one year

Simplex Papers share have been under selloff heat for last one month. In last one week, the multibagger penny stock has hit lower circuit on all 5 trade sessions. In last one week, it has shed near 14 per cent. In last one month, the penny stock hit its all-time high of ₹122.70 levels and after that it has been under selloff heat. The multibagger stock has given just 2.50 per cent returns to its shareholders. Likewise in last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹4.41 to ₹71.30, appreciating to the tune of 1500 per cent in this period.