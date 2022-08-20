The research analysts of the broking firm Chola Wealth Direct said that “UPL is expected to further fortify its industry leading position and garner most of the evolving opportunities evolving in agro-chemical space over the long-term on account of market share gains, increasing contribution of high margin bio-solutions business, expanding geographical presence via diverse acquisitions. The demand momentum & sustainable pricing in near term and colling RM inflation are likely to cushion strong earnings growth momentum. Moreover, the management has raised its guidance for FY23 revenue/EBITDA growth to 12-15%/15-18% on account of sustainable pricing over next couple of quarters. The stock is trading at 13.1x/10.4x on FY23/24E. We retain our stock rating as a BUY with a target price of ₹1050."