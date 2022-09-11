With a market worth of ₹410.18 crore, Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commercial services industry. Label, stationery, magazine, and carton printing are the core competencies of Kaiser Corporation Ltd (KCL). Through its subsidiaries, KCL has expanded its business into engineering goods, electric and mechanical heat tracing, and turnkey projects. The company is listed on BSE with outstanding shares of 5,26,21,020. Despite a 2.78% gain in the key benchmark index during that time, Kaiser Corporation is one of the multibagger stocks that have made investors crorepati in a year.

Share price history of Kaiser Corporation

Kaiser Corporation Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 78.45 a piece, up 0.26% from the previous close of Rs. 78.25. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 63,390 shares, the total trading volume on Friday was 26,900 shares. The stock price has risen from ₹1.50 as of 28th November 2008 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 5,130.00% in that period, Hence if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 14 years ago in the shares of Kaiser Corporation then it would now have turned to ₹52.30 lakh.

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock five years ago would now have climbed to ₹24.28 lakh as the stock price has gone up from ₹3.23 as of September 19, 2017, to the current market price, logging in a multibagger return of 2,328.79%. An investment of ₹1 lakh invested in the stock one year ago would have now grown to ₹2 Cr, as the stock price has surged from ₹0.39 as of September 22, 2021 to the present market price, logging in a gigantic multibagger return of 20,015.38%.

The stock price went up from ₹2.92 on January 3rd, 2022, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 2,586.64% so far in 2022 on a YTD basis. As a result, a one lakh rupee investment placed in the stock at the beginning of 2022 would now be worth 26.86 lakh rupees. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 169.13% over the past six months but only gained 16.48% during the past month. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹130.55 on (29/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹0.39 on (22/09/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 39.90% below the high and 20,015.38% above the low.

Key takeaways of Kaiser Corporation

The company disclosed that 59.52% of its shares were held by promoters for the quarter that ended on June 30th, 2022. The company has a book value per share of Rs. 1.93, which translates into a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 40.64. Because of this high P/B when compared to its competitors, including Alkosign, Gala Global, Linc, and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., the stock could be overvalued. When compared to its aforementioned rivals, the stock is extremely overvalued with a P/E ratio of 735.28. On the last traded price, the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, and 50 days EMA but above 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The RSI indicator reading for Kaiser Corporation Ltd as of 09/09/2022 is 47.5, indicating that the stock is neither in an overbought nor oversold phase.