₹1 to ₹78: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2 Cr in 1 year3 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 09:30 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹410.18 crore, Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commercial services industry
Listen to this article
With a market worth of ₹410.18 crore, Kaiser Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commercial services industry. Label, stationery, magazine, and carton printing are the core competencies of Kaiser Corporation Ltd (KCL). Through its subsidiaries, KCL has expanded its business into engineering goods, electric and mechanical heat tracing, and turnkey projects. The company is listed on BSE with outstanding shares of 5,26,21,020. Despite a 2.78% gain in the key benchmark index during that time, Kaiser Corporation is one of the multibagger stocks that have made investors crorepati in a year.