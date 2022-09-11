1 to 78: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 2 Cr in 1 year

Key takeaways of Kaiser Corporation

The company disclosed that 59.52% of its shares were held by promoters for the quarter that ended on June 30th, 2022. The company has a book value per share of Rs. 1.93, which translates into a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 40.64. Because of this high P/B when compared to its competitors, including Alkosign, Gala Global, Linc, and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., the stock could be overvalued. When compared to its aforementioned rivals, the stock is extremely overvalued with a P/E ratio of 735.28. On the last traded price, the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, and 50 days EMA but above 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The RSI indicator reading for Kaiser Corporation Ltd as of 09/09/2022 is 47.5, indicating that the stock is neither in an overbought nor oversold phase.