Q1FY23 Results of Aarti Industries

With a YoY rise of 45%, the firm generated consolidated revenue of ₹2,173 Cr in Q1FY23 as opposed to ₹1,503 Cr in Q1FY22. On a consolidated basis, the firm recorded an EBITDA of ₹369 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹314 Cr in Q1FY22, an increase of 18% YoY. The company's overall income grew from 42.2% in Q1FY22 to 46.2% in Q1FY23. The company's EBITDA margin decreased to 17.0% in Q1FY23 from 20.9% in Q1FY22. On a consolidated basis, the company's EBIT climbed by 15.3% year over year in Q1FY23 to ₹283 Cr from ₹245 Cr in Q1FY22. The company's EBIT margin dropped to 13.0% in Q1 FY23 from 16.3% in Q1 FY22. On a consolidated basis, the firm recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹189 Cr in Q1FY23 as opposed to ₹165 Cr in Q1FY22, representing a YoY rise of 14.7%. The company's PAT margin decreased to 8.7% in Q1FY23 from 11.0% in Q1FY22, and on a consolidated basis, EPS increased by YoY 10.4% to Rs. 5.22 from Rs. 4.73 in the year-ago quarter.