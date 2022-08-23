₹1 to ₹791: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹7.32 Cr in 23 years: Should you buy?5 min read . 12:05 PM IST
- Having a market valuation of ₹28,688.57 crore, Aarti Industries Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the chemical industry.
Having a market valuation of ₹28,688.57 crore, Aarti Industries Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. A prominent Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals with a global presence is Aarti Industries Limited (AIL). The company generates chemicals that are utilised in the production of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymers, additives, surfactants, pigments, and dyes. In addition, the firm produces APIs, intermediates, and xanthine derivatives for the pharmaceutical and food/beverage industries. In addition to the US, numerous EU countries, and Japan, the corporation regulates and exports its products all over the world. Aarti Industries Ltd. shares are one example of how long-term investment in the stock market may enable you to become a crorepati, as the stock has grown from an initial investment of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 7.32 Cr. over a period of 23 years.
While writing this copy, the shares of Aarti Industries are trading at a market price of ₹790.95 with an upside gap of 0.55%. The stock price has risen from ₹1.08 as of 1st January 1999 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 73,122.22%. This indicates that if you had made an investment of ₹1 lakh in the shares of Aarti Industries 23 years ago then it would now have turned to ₹7.32 Cr approx.
In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹211.56 as of 1st September 2017 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 273.79% and CAGR of 30.22% approx. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 13.18% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.27% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,168.00 on (19-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹668.85 on (20-June-2022) which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 32.30% below the 52-week-high and 18.22% above the 52-week-low.
With a YoY rise of 45%, the firm generated consolidated revenue of ₹2,173 Cr in Q1FY23 as opposed to ₹1,503 Cr in Q1FY22. On a consolidated basis, the firm recorded an EBITDA of ₹369 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹314 Cr in Q1FY22, an increase of 18% YoY. The company's overall income grew from 42.2% in Q1FY22 to 46.2% in Q1FY23. The company's EBITDA margin decreased to 17.0% in Q1FY23 from 20.9% in Q1FY22. On a consolidated basis, the company's EBIT climbed by 15.3% year over year in Q1FY23 to ₹283 Cr from ₹245 Cr in Q1FY22. The company's EBIT margin dropped to 13.0% in Q1 FY23 from 16.3% in Q1 FY22. On a consolidated basis, the firm recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹189 Cr in Q1FY23 as opposed to ₹165 Cr in Q1FY22, representing a YoY rise of 14.7%. The company's PAT margin decreased to 8.7% in Q1FY23 from 11.0% in Q1FY22, and on a consolidated basis, EPS increased by YoY 10.4% to Rs. 5.22 from Rs. 4.73 in the year-ago quarter.
Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY23, Mr. Rajendra Gogri – Chairman & MD at Aarti Industries Limited said “I am pleased to share that we started the new financial year on an encouraging note with healthy topline growth of 45% YoY and EBITDA improvement of 18% YoY in Q1 of FY23. This strong performance has come on the back of challenging operating environment premised on continued inflationary pressure in key raw materials and other utilities combined with logistical disruptions and global uncertainties. The global inflationary trend and recession fears have resulted in modest slowdown in demand from some end user segments. Given this backdrop, our performance has been resilient, and I would like to congratulate our workforce for demonstrating agility and traversing through these pressures to deliver stellar performance in a tough environment. We remain committed to drive over businesses through challenging situations and deliver robust performances."
Mr. Rajendra Gogri further added that “Based on strong business visibility, we had charted our growth plans and CAPEX deployment is underway to accomplish our long term goals. We will see new capacities being commissioned in a phase-wise manner from this financial year that will elevate our performance trajectory. In addition, we are also expanding our product portfolio, introducing new high-potential and complex chemical value-chains, and strengthening our R&D capabilities to cement our leadership position in the chosen chemistries. Our planned investments close to ~Rs. 3,000 crore in the over two years are on track, that will define our growth strategy."
“Overall, we are well placed to capture incremental market share based on our superior execution capabilities combined with planned scale-up for key products and addition of niche chemical value-chains. We strongly believe in the growth potential of the Indian Chemical & Pharma industry and will endeavor to make significant inroads to deliver sustained profitability," said Mr. Rajendra Gogri.
The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan has said in a note that “Robust growth guidance of 2x/4x increase in earnings by FY2024E/FY2027E over FY2021 reinforces confidence in terms of sustained long-term, high-growth potential for Aarti Industries. Thus, we expect a strong revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 22%/25%/26% over FY2022-FY2024E, led by high capex intensity over the next couple of years. We believe that Aarti Industries would benefit immensely from a strong growth outlook for the Indian specialty chemical sector supported by the China Plus One strategy of global companies, import substitution in domestic markets (identified opportunities of ~$1 billion), and rising domestic demand for specialty chemicals. Moreover, favourable dynamics for the Indian specialty chemicals sector are likely to support premium valuation. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,000. At the CMP, the stock trades at 38x its FY2023E EPS and 26.7x its FY2024E EPS."
The research analysts of the broking firm HDFC Securities said that “We maintain our BUY recommendation on Aarti Industries (AIL), with a target price of INR 1,085/share. AIL's constant focus on Capex and R&D will enable it to remain competitive and expand its customer base. The toluene segment in India is mainly untapped and catered to through imports; AIL will benefit in the long term by entering this segment. Q1 EBITDA/APAT were 6/3% above our estimates, owing to a 26% rise in sales, lower-than-expected depreciation, offset by higher-than-expected raw material cost, higher-than-expected other expense and higher-than-expected finance cost."
The research analysts of the broking firm Anand Rathi said “Management maintained its guidance of investing Rs30bn in the next two years to add capacity for the chloro-toluene value chain, set up universal multi-purpose plants (UMPP), a new range of value-added and specialty products and custom manufacturing. It guided to its Q1 revenue rate to sustain in coming quarters. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to clock 21%/26%/30% CAGRs over FY22-24. We maintain our Buy rating at a lower TP of Rs.960, valuing the company at 30x FY24e and 19x FY24e EV/EBITDA."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
