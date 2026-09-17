₹10,000 to ₹6.8 lakh in 3 years: Multibagger stock delivers 6,783% return | Do you own?

Cupid Limited has shown impressive growth, delivering 569% returns in one year and 6,775% in three years. An investment of 10,000 three years ago would now be worth 6.88 lakh

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated17 Sep 2026, 05:30 PM IST
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Cupid Limited has shown impressive growth, delivering 569% returns in one year and 6,775% in three years. ( AI image for representational purpose)
Cupid Limited has shown impressive growth, delivering 569% returns in one year and 6,775% in three years. ( AI image for representational purpose)

Indian stock market is all about finding that hidden gem with strong fundamentals, stable business, and robust potential opportunities. History is filled with stocks that have delivered that have doubled and even tripled investors’ wealth in just a few years. One such multibagger stock is Cupid Limited, which has delivered a whopping 569% return in one year and around 6,775% return in three years.

The company’s share price was even lower than 10 three years ago. Fast forward to September 17, 2026, the same stock has surged to 279.15 closing Thursday’s trading session at this level.

10,000 invested 3 years ago would have turned to lakhs!

To put the stupendous Cupid share price rally into perspective, let’s assume that an investor would have invested 10,000 in the stock three years ago. As per BSE data, Cupid stock has delivered 6,775.62% return in three years. Which means that invested amount would have turned into 6,88,500 in the duration, which is roughly equivalent to 6.9 lakh.

Cupid share price trend

Cupid stock closed 0.29% lower at 279.15 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 37,536.20 crore on Thursday. THe stock touched its 52-week high of 298.95 per share on August 14, 2026.

Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 42.85%. The company scrip has delivered close to 68% return in three months, 252% return in six months and around 165% return year to date (YTD). The stock has rallied nearly 569.42 % in one year, 6,775% in three years and a whopping 11,984% in five years.

Cupid’s net profit increased to 44.16 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 against 36 crore profit in the March quarter of FY26. The company had reported a net revenue of 154.72 crore in Q1FY27 against 119.96 crore in the March quarter. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.33 in Q1FY27 and to 0.27 in Q4FY26.

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