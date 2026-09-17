₹10,000 to ₹6.8 lakh in 3 years: Multibagger stock delivers 6,783% return | Do you own?

Indian stock market is all about finding that hidden gem with strong fundamentals, stable business, and robust potential opportunities. History is filled with stocks that have delivered that have doubled and even tripled investors’ wealth in just a few years. One such multibagger stock is Cupid Limited, which has delivered a whopping 569% return in one year and around 6,775% return in three years.

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The company’s share price was even lower than ₹10 three years ago. Fast forward to September 17, 2026, the same stock has surged to ₹279.15 closing Thursday’s trading session at this level.

₹ 10,000 invested 3 years ago would have turned to lakhs! To put the stupendous Cupid share price rally into perspective, let’s assume that an investor would have invested ₹10,000 in the stock three years ago. As per BSE data, Cupid stock has delivered 6,775.62% return in three years. Which means that invested amount would have turned into ₹6,88,500 in the duration, which is roughly equivalent to ₹6.9 lakh.

Cupid share price trend Cupid stock closed 0.29% lower at ₹279.15 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹37,536.20 crore on Thursday. THe stock touched its 52-week high of ₹298.95 per share on August 14, 2026.

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Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 42.85%. The company scrip has delivered close to 68% return in three months, 252% return in six months and around 165% return year to date (YTD). The stock has rallied nearly 569.42 % in one year, 6,775% in three years and a whopping 11,984% in five years.

Cupid’s net profit increased to ₹44.16 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 against ₹36 crore profit in the March quarter of FY26. The company had reported a net revenue of ₹154.72 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹119.96 crore in the March quarter. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.33 in Q1FY27 and to ₹0.27 in Q4FY26.