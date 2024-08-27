Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets10 penny stock jumps as US-based Minerva Ventures Fund buys stake in small-cap share

₹10 penny stock jumps as US-based Minerva Ventures Fund buys stake in small-cap share

Asit Manohar

  • The US-based FII Minerva Ventures Fund bought 1.50 crore company shares paying 10 apiece

Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund bought 3 crore shares of the company, paying 10 per share.

Penny stock 10: Shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd witnessed strong buying during morning deals on Tuesday after the outbreak of stock market news about FIIs buying a fresh stake in the company. Rama Steel's share price today opened with an upside gap at 10.18 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 10.44 apiece, recording an intraday rise of nearly 3.50 per cent during morning deals.

According to the information on the Indian stock market exchange, the US-based Minerva Ventures Fund and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund have bought fresh stakes in the small-cap stock. The US-based FII bought 1.50 crore Rama Steel shares, paying 10 apiece, whereas Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund bought three crore company shares at 10 apiece. So, both the FIIs together pumped 45 crore into this small-cap penny stock.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply
Photo: Courtesy NSE

FIIs invest 45 crore

As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund Ltd and Minerva Ventures Fund have picked up stakes in Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Both funds hold stakes in other notable companies. The US-based Minerva Ventures Fund has bought 1.50 crore company shares, paying 10 apiece. This means the US-based FII invested 15 crore (1.50 crore x 10) in this penny stock.

Likewise, Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund bought three crore company shares, paying 10 apiece. This means the FII invested 30 crore ( 10 x 3 crore).

So, the FIIs invested 45 crore in this penny stock together.

Recently, the company announced that its board approved the Incorporation of a defence-related wholly-owned subsidiary with the proposed name "Rama Defence Pvt. Ltd." The proposed wholly-owned subsidiary to be incorporated in India shall carry out business in the Defence Sector.

Earlier, the company had announced that it is strategically well-positioned to leverage strong domestic steel demand by increasing its Manufacturing Capacity ~ AT ANANTAPUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary "Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited". The company is strategically well-positioned to leverage strong domestic steel demand from key steel-consuming sectors such as real estate, infrastructure and automobiles. The increased domestic market and softer material prices are expected to boost the industry positively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.