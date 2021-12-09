Multibagger stock: After second wave of Covid-19, participatory rally has helped Indian stock market to scale new highs. In rebound post-first wave of the pandemic, real estate stocks had remained almost non-participants, however, in recent market rally, a good number of real estate stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 22021. Radhe Developers share is one of those multibagger real estate stocks. In last six months, Radhe Developers share price has been appreciating northward hitting upper circuits on several occasions.

Radhe Developers share price history

In last one week, Radhe Developers share price has risen from ₹309.60 to ₹338 levels, logging around 9 per cent surge in this period. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹190 to ₹338, appreciating to the tune of 77 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last six months, this multibagger penny stock shot up from 10.40 to ₹338 levels, registering around 3,150 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Radhe Developers share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.09 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.77 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago and had remained invested in the multibagger stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹32.50 lakh today.

