In last one week, Radhe Developers share price has risen from ₹309.60 to ₹338 levels, logging around 9 per cent surge in this period. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹190 to ₹338, appreciating to the tune of 77 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last six months, this multibagger penny stock shot up from 10.40 to ₹338 levels, registering around 3,150 per cent rise in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}