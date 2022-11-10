₹10 to ₹53: SME stock turns multibagger in 2 years. Rallies over 400%2 min read . 01:02 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Before profit-booking trigger in September 2022, this small-cap stock surged from ₹10 to ₹104.85 levels in near two years
Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. However, the stock has remained under profit-booking spree in one and half months, nosediving from around ₹104.85 apiece levels (52-week high of record high) to ₹53 apiece levels, losing near 50 per cent in this time. But, despite this base building mode, this SME company's share price has surged from around ₹10 to ₹53 apiece levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years.
Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. However, the stock has remained under profit-booking spree in one and half months, nosediving from around ₹104.85 apiece levels (52-week high of record high) to ₹53 apiece levels, losing near 50 per cent in this time. But, despite this base building mode, this SME company's share price has surged from around ₹10 to ₹53 apiece levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its shareholders in last two years.
As mentioned earlier, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. It has nosedived from around ₹104 to ₹53 apiece levels in last one and half month. However, the stock has given stellar return to its shareholders previously. It surged from around ₹10 (October 2020) to ₹104 in September 2022, delivering near 940 per cent return to the positional investors of the small-cap stock. That's why, despite heavy sell off in last two months, this stock has managed to remain a multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, delivering more than 400 per cent return to the shareholders in last two years.
As mentioned earlier, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. It has nosedived from around ₹104 to ₹53 apiece levels in last one and half month. However, the stock has given stellar return to its shareholders previously. It surged from around ₹10 (October 2020) to ₹104 in September 2022, delivering near 940 per cent return to the positional investors of the small-cap stock. That's why, despite heavy sell off in last two months, this stock has managed to remain a multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, delivering more than 400 per cent return to the shareholders in last two years.
The small-cap SME sized exports-oriented company is in news these days for bagging order worth ₹21 crore to Russia and other CIS countries. As per information available in exchange filing of the company, the BSE listed company has bagged orders worth ₹21 crore to export instant coffee to Russia and other CIS countries. The new orders will boost the order book position to ₹61 crore and help the company leverage its position in the fast-growing instant coffee market, managing director Balakrishna Tati said. Other group companies of Vintage Coffee and Beverages are in an advanced stage of finalisation of orders with European and West African customers for supply of consumer packs, the company said in a press communique.
The small-cap SME sized exports-oriented company is in news these days for bagging order worth ₹21 crore to Russia and other CIS countries. As per information available in exchange filing of the company, the BSE listed company has bagged orders worth ₹21 crore to export instant coffee to Russia and other CIS countries. The new orders will boost the order book position to ₹61 crore and help the company leverage its position in the fast-growing instant coffee market, managing director Balakrishna Tati said. Other group companies of Vintage Coffee and Beverages are in an advanced stage of finalisation of orders with European and West African customers for supply of consumer packs, the company said in a press communique.
In Q2FY23, the small-cap SME-sized company reported net profit rise of 3000 per cent to ₹0.31 crore whereas its sales shot up 3283 per cent to ₹9.88 crore.
In Q2FY23, the small-cap SME-sized company reported net profit rise of 3000 per cent to ₹0.31 crore whereas its sales shot up 3283 per cent to ₹9.88 crore.
Current market cap of the company is ₹369 crore and its current trade volume is 32,313, which is higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 50,626. And around three and half hour of trade session is still left today. Its 52-week high is ₹104.85 whereas its 52-week low is ₹51.20 that it has made today. Its book value per share is 19.60.
Current market cap of the company is ₹369 crore and its current trade volume is 32,313, which is higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 50,626. And around three and half hour of trade session is still left today. Its 52-week high is ₹104.85 whereas its 52-week low is ₹51.20 that it has made today. Its book value per share is 19.60.