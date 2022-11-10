10 to 53: SME stock turns multibagger in 2 years. Rallies over 400%

Vintage Coffee and Beverages share price

As mentioned earlier, the stock has remained under base building mode for last one year. It has nosedived from around ₹104 to ₹53 apiece levels in last one and half month. However, the stock has given stellar return to its shareholders previously. It surged from around ₹10 (October 2020) to ₹104 in September 2022, delivering near 940 per cent return to the positional investors of the small-cap stock. That's why, despite heavy sell off in last two months, this stock has managed to remain a multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, delivering more than 400 per cent return to the shareholders in last two years.