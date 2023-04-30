₹10 to ₹64: After zooming 490% in 3 years, multibagger stock bags order of ₹65.72 Cr from Reliance Retail2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM IST
Mid-size company HFCL Ltd reported a market worth of ₹8,927 Cr on Friday during the closing session.
Mid-size company HFCL Ltd reported a market worth of ₹8,927 Cr on Friday during the closing session. A market leader in technology, HFCL provides businesses and governments with communication network solutions. The shares of HFCL closed on a green note during its last trading session after the company announced that it has secured an order from Reliance Retail for the supply of optical fiber cables.
