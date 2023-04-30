Mid-size company HFCL Ltd reported a market worth of ₹8,927 Cr on Friday during the closing session. A market leader in technology, HFCL provides businesses and governments with communication network solutions. The shares of HFCL closed on a green note during its last trading session after the company announced that it has secured an order from Reliance Retail for the supply of optical fiber cables.

“We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the Purchase Orders aggregating to ~INR 65.72 crores from Reliance Retail Limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country," said HFCL in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

On 12th April, HFCL also declared that it has bagged purchase orders aggregating to ~INR 123.84 Crores from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for the supply of optical fiber cables. The time period by which the order(s)/ contract(s) is to be executed has been set as October, 2023, according to HFCL.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 9th day of May, 2023, to consider and approve, inter‐alia, the financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023, both on a standalone and consolidated basis, said HFCL.

On Friday, the shares of HFCL Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹64.76 apiece level, up by 2.94% from the previous close of ₹62.91. The stock price rose from ₹28.15 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 142.55%. The stock price climbed from ₹10.84 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 491.42%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 4.34% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 14.34% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹88.80 on (09/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹51.55 on (20/06/2022).

