10 to 64: After zooming 490% in 3 years, multibagger stock bags order of 65.72 Cr from Reliance Retail

On Friday, the shares of HFCL Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹64.76 apiece level, up by 2.94% from the previous close of ₹62.91. The stock price rose from ₹28.15 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 142.55%. The stock price climbed from ₹10.84 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 491.42%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 4.34% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 14.34% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹88.80 on (09/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹51.55 on (20/06/2022).