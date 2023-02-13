₹100 to ₹1365: Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock gives 1250% return in 5 yrs
- Multibagger stock: This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has turned ₹1 lakh to ₹ ₹2.25 lakh in last two years
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Yasho Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. Even though the stock has remained in base building mode for last one year, it has given stellar return to its long term shareholders.
