Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Yasho Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. Even though the stock has remained in base building mode for last one year, it has given stellar return to its long term shareholders.

In last five years, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹100 to ₹365 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of near 1250 per cent return to its positional shareholders in this time.

Yasho Industries share price history

In last six months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio shares' price has dipped over 12 per cent whereas in last one year, this chemical stock has shed to the tune of 25 per cent. However, the stock has remained a money-maker for positional investors who believe in 'buy, hold and forget' theory of stock market investment. Like most of the quality stocks, this chemical stock in Ashish Kacholia's portfolio has delivered sharp upside move in post-Covid rally. In last two years, it has risen from around ₹160 to ₹365 apiece levels, giving around 125 per cent return to its long term shareholders.

Impact on shareholders' money

Taking cue from Yasho Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹88,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹75,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.25 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this scrip five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13.50 lakh today.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per the shareholding data of Yasho Industries Ltd for December 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,35,350 company shares or 3.82 per cent stake in the company. In shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 2,96,322 shares or 2.60 per cent stake in the company. This means, despite weakness and sideways trend in this chemical stock, Ashish Kacholia has remained bullish on this stock.