100 to 1365: Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock gives 1250% return in 5 yrs

Yasho Industries share price history

In last six months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio shares' price has dipped over 12 per cent whereas in last one year, this chemical stock has shed to the tune of 25 per cent. However, the stock has remained a money-maker for positional investors who believe in 'buy, hold and forget' theory of stock market investment. Like most of the quality stocks, this chemical stock in Ashish Kacholia's portfolio has delivered sharp upside move in post-Covid rally. In last two years, it has risen from around ₹160 to ₹365 apiece levels, giving around 125 per cent return to its long term shareholders.