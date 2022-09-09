Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Yasho Industries shares are one of those portfolio stocks in which 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia raised shareholding during April to June 2022 quarter. Ace Indian investor has been holding stake in this stock for last three quarters as his name had first appeared in shareholding pattern of this company in December 2021 quarter. The stock has delivered stellar 50 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, the stock has a record of giving staggering return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years.

Yasho Industries share price history

In last one month, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from around ₹1525 to ₹1850 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent upside in this period. In YTD time, this Ashish Kacholia stock has surged from ₹1175 to ₹1850 apiece levels, clocking near 50 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹645 to ₹1850 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of near 200 per cent in this time horizon.

However, if we go little deep in the history of this stock, it has given staggering return to its shareholders. The stock has surged from ₹100 to ₹1850 apiece levels, logging around 1750 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Yasho Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh at the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh whereas in last one year, it would have turned to ₹3 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested in this stock around four years ago buying one share at ₹100, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹18.50 lakh today.

As per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,96,322 shares, which is 2.60 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.