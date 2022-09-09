100 to 1850: Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock rises 1750% in 4 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Yasho Industries shares are one of those portfolio stocks in which 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia raised shareholding during April to June 2022 quarter. Ace Indian investor has been holding stake in this stock for last three quarters as his name had first appeared in shareholding pattern of this company in December 2021 quarter. The stock has delivered stellar 50 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, the stock has a record of giving staggering return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years.

