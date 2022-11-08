Solar Industries, a midcap company, has garnered tremendous growth in its share price, making many investors rich. In a matter of 2 years, this stock has made a fruitful journey from ₹1,000 to a breathtaking over ₹4,200 thanks to its strong September 2022 quarter where its defense business recorded a key milestone. ₹1 lakh investment has risen to a corpus of more than ₹4 lakh due to its robust stock performance. Going forward, Solar's stock is expected to perform further on the upside.

