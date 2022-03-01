Multibagger stock: In the year 2021, not just stocks delivered stellar return to its shareholders. In fact some Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) too gave whopping return to its investors. EKI Energy Services IPO is one such public issue that got listed on BSE SME Exchange in April 2021. The public issue had opened at ₹140 apiece levels, near 37 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹100 to ₹102 per share. EKI Energy share price today is ₹7,625.20 apiece, which is around 7375 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹102 per equity share.

Multibagger IPO: EKI Energy share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has remained under the selloff heat and shed around 16 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this BSE SME stock has surged from ₹1900 to ₹7625 levels, logging near 300 per cent rise in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger share price has come down by near 26 per cent but in the last 11 months since its inception it has surged from ₹140 (its listing price) to ₹7625 levels, clocking near 4450 per cent rise since its listing.

However, if we compare its issue price with its current share price, the multibagger IPO was offered at ₹100 to ₹102 per share. That means, it has surged from ₹102 to ₹7625 levels, delivering near 7375 per cent return to its IPO allottees.

₹1.22 lakh turns to ₹91 lakh

EKI Energy Services Ltd IPO was offered at ₹100 to ₹102 per equity share and an applicant had to apply in a lot where one lot comprised 1200 company shares. So, an investor had to invest ₹1,22,400 for applying in this public issue. If an allottee had remained invested in this multibagger IPO throughout the post-listing period, its ₹1,22,400 would have turned to ₹91.50 lakh [( ₹7625.20/102) x ₹1,22,400] today.

Current market capitalization of EKI Energy Services shares is ₹5,241 crore. Its trade volume is 24,150, which is more than 20 times of its 20 days average volume.

EKI Energy Services IPO had opened for subscription in March 2021 and it got listed on BSE SME Exchange on 7th April 2021. On listing date, EKI Energy shares opened at ₹140 apiece and closed at ₹147 apiece levels.

