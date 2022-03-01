102 to 7625: Multibagger IPO turns 1.22 lakh to 91 lakh in 11 months

In last one month, this multibagger stock has remained under the selloff heat and shed around 16 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this BSE SME stock has surged from ₹1900 to ₹7625 levels, logging near 300 per cent rise in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger share price has come down by near 26 per cent but in the last 11 months since its inception it has surged from ₹140 (its listing price) to ₹7625 levels, clocking near 4450 per cent rise since its listing.

