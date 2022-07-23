102 to 8370: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 82 lakh in 9 years

₹102 to ₹8370: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹82 lakh in 9 years3 min read . 08:26 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: In YTD time Tata Elxsi shares have given 42 per cent return whereas IT majors Infosys, TCS and Wipro have given zero return in 2022
Multibagger stock: Despite reeling under the slowdown and inflation concerns, some quality stocks have given stellar return to its shareholders. Tata Elxsi share are one such stock. When most of the IT stocks have received heavy beating, this Tata group IT stock has delivered 42 per cent YTD return. However, this is not the first time when Tata Elxsi share price has given whopping return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks in India that has been giving stellar return to its shareholders for long. In last 9 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹102 to ₹8370 apiece levels, delivering around 8100 per cent return to its positional shareholders.
Tata Elxsi share price history
In last one month, this large-cap stock has surged from ₹7788 to ₹8370 apiece levels, recording near 7.50 per cent rise in this time. In ,last 6 months, this multibagger Tata group stock has risen from around ₹7040 to ₹8370 levels, logging near 19 per cent return in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Tata Elxsi share price has ascended from ₹5890 to ₹8370 apiece levels, clocking around 42 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, this IT stock has appreciated from around 4250 to ₹8370 levels, logging around 95 per cent rise in this time horizon.
Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹875 to ₹8370 per share levels, clocking near 860 per cent jump in this time frame. However, in last 9 years, this stock has ascended from ₹102 to ₹8370 levels on NSE, registering near 8100 per cent appreciation in this period.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.075 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.19 lakh in 6 months. In YTD time, this ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹1.42 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago and had remained invested in it throughout this last one year, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.95 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Tata Elxsi shares 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.60 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 9 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹82 lakh today.
Tata Elxsi vs TCS vs Wipro vs Infosys
In YTD time, Tata Elxsi has given 42 per cent return whereas IT majors like TCS, Wipro and Infosys have given zero return in 2022. In 2022, Infosys share price has dipped from around ₹1900 to ₹1500 levels, logging near 21 per cent YTD loss. Likewise, Wipro share price has descended from around ₹718 to ₹410 levels, recording near 42 per cent loss in this year. TCS share price has also given near 17 per cent loss to its shareholders in YTD time.
