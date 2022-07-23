102 to 8370: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 82 lakh in 9 years

Multibagger stock: Despite reeling under the slowdown and inflation concerns, some quality stocks have given stellar return to its shareholders. Tata Elxsi share are one such stock. When most of the IT stocks have received heavy beating, this Tata group IT stock has delivered 42 per cent YTD return. However, this is not the first time when Tata Elxsi share price has given whopping return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks in India that has been giving stellar return to its shareholders for long. In last 9 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹102 to ₹8370 apiece levels, delivering around 8100 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

