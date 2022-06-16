Multibagger stock: After climbing to 52-week high of ₹9420 per share on NSE in March 2022, Tata Elxsi shares have been under base building mode. However, despite continuous sell-off pressure for last two and half months, this multibagger stock has delivered around 40 per cent return to its shareholders. However, this Tata group stock has a history of giving staggering return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, this IT stock has surged from ₹104.33 to ₹8160 apiece levels, ascending around 7750 per cent return or CAGR (compound average growth return) of around 55 per cent to its shareholders in this period.

Tata Elxsi share price history

In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹5890 to ₹8160 levels, logging near 40 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, Tata Elxsi share price has surged from ₹3775 to ₹8160 levels, ascending to the tune of near 115 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, this flagship Tata group stock has ascended from around ₹775 to ₹8160 levels, logging 955 per cent rise or CAGR of over 60 per cent over 5 years.

Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹104 to ₹8160 levels, clocking 7750 per cent rise or CAGR of around 55 per cent over 10 years.

Multibagger stock: ₹1 lakh turns to ₹78.50 lakh in 10 years

Taking cue from Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.15 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹10.55 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹78.50 lakh today proved the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout this period.