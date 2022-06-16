104 to 8160: Multibagger Tata stock gives 55% CAGR over 10 years

Multibagger stock: After climbing to 52-week high of ₹9420 per share on NSE in March 2022, Tata Elxsi shares have been under base building mode. However, despite continuous sell-off pressure for last two and half months, this multibagger stock has delivered around 40 per cent return to its shareholders. However, this Tata group stock has a history of giving staggering return to its shareholders. In last 10 years, this IT stock has surged from ₹104.33 to ₹8160 apiece levels, ascending around 7750 per cent return or CAGR (compound average growth return) of around 55 per cent to its shareholders in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}