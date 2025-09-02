Subscribe

₹11.31 to ₹19.28: Small-cap stock under ₹20 hits upper circuit for 11th straight session

Small-cap stock under 20: Osia Hyper Retail shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. The stock has hit the upper circuit for 11 days in a row and given stock market investors more than 48% gains in the last one-month period. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Sep 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Small-cap stock under ₹20: Osia Hyper Retail shares closed 4.95% at ₹19.28 after hitting their upper circuit on Tuesday's stock market session.
Small-cap stock under ₹20: Osia Hyper Retail shares closed 4.95% at ₹19.28 after hitting their upper circuit on Tuesday's stock market session.

Small-cap stock under 20: Osia Hyper Retail shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, as the company's stock has hit the upper circuit for 11 consecutive days on the Indian stock market

What does Osia Hyper Retail do?

Osia Hyper Retail is a Gujarat-based hypermarket retail chain which offers food, beverages, clothes, crockery, home appliances, cleaning items, furniture, handicrafts, footwear, groceries, toys, games, and other related products to its customers.

According to Trendlyne data, the company was incorporated in 2013. Over the years, it has grown its retail business operations to 11 stores across various cities in the State of Gujarat.

“The Osia Hypermart stores have various divisions to meet the fluctuating shopping needs of customers,” according to the agency's data. 

The company also offers other products like menswear, womenswear, kidswear, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, handbags, household accessories, and lingerie, among other retail store items.

Osia Hyper Retail Share Price Trend

Osia Hyper Retail shares closed 4.95% at 19.28 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 18.37 at the previous market close. The company shares successfully hit their upper circuit for 11 days in a row.

With the share price tolerance band at 5%, the Osia Hyper Retail shares have an upper circuit limit of 19.28, while the lower circuit limit stands at 17.45, according to the data collected from the NSE website. 

Osia Hyper Retail shares have given stock market investors more than 31% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 44% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 34.51% in 2025 but are trading 48.54% higher in the last one-month period. Osia Hyper Retail stock has gained 15.66% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

According to NSE data, the company shares hit their 52-week high at 50.45 on 30 September 2024, while the 52-week low was at 11.31 on 14 August 2025. Osia Hyper Retail's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 317.30 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 2 August 2025.

