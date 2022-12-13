₹11 to ₹120: Multibagger penny stock gives 1100% return in 10 years2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 08:23 AM IST
- Multibagger small-cap stock has doubled shareholders' money in YTD time
Multibagger stocks: While explaining why one should not sell stocks during speculative frenzies, American billionaire Charlie Munger once said that money is not in buy and sell of stocks but in wait. His mantra for success fits well on Shri Keshav Cements And Infra shares as the small-cap stock has surged from around ₹11 to ₹120 apiece levels in last one decade, delivering to the tune of 1100 per cent return to its positional investors. The stock has been trading sideways for last one month, but in year-to-date (YTD) time, it has doubled its shareholders' money by delivering amore than 100 per cent return in 202.