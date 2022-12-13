Multibagger stocks: While explaining why one should not sell stocks during speculative frenzies, American billionaire Charlie Munger once said that money is not in buy and sell of stocks but in wait. His mantra for success fits well on Shri Keshav Cements And Infra shares as the small-cap stock has surged from around ₹11 to ₹120 apiece levels in last one decade, delivering to the tune of 1100 per cent return to its positional investors. The stock has been trading sideways for last one month, but in year-to-date (YTD) time, it has doubled its shareholders' money by delivering amore than 100 per cent return in 202.

Shri Keshav Cements share price history

The BSE listed stock has remained sideways for last one month but in last six months, it has risen from around ₹108 to ₹120 apiece levels, delivering around 12 per cent return in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from around ₹60 to ₹120 apiece levels, doubling investors money in less than one year time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹51 to ₹120 apiece levels, delivering over 135 per cent return to its long term investors. However, in last 5 years, this small-cap stock has made a U curve losing over 15 per cent in this time. But, in last 10 years, this stock has surged from around ₹11 to ₹120 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 1100 per cent in this one decade time. In other words, we can say that penny stock has become a multibagger penny stock in last one decade time.

Impact on investment

Shri Keshav Cements share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.01 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.12 lakh today. In YTD time, an investor's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2 lakh. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock around a decade ago, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period.

As mentioned above, Shri Keshav Cements shares are available for trade on BSE and it ended on Monday with a trade volume of 1,468 whereas its last 20 days trade volume average is 4,867. This means this small-cap stock is a low float stock, suitable for high risk investors. It can become highly volatile on a single trigger. The small-cap stock ended on Monday with a market cap of ₹144 crore. Its 52-week high is 157 whereas its 52-week low on BSE is ₹31.10 per equity share.