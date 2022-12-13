11 to 120: Multibagger penny stock gives 1100% return in 10 years

Shri Keshav Cements share price history

The BSE listed stock has remained sideways for last one month but in last six months, it has risen from around ₹108 to ₹120 apiece levels, delivering around 12 per cent return in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from around ₹60 to ₹120 apiece levels, doubling investors money in less than one year time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹51 to ₹120 apiece levels, delivering over 135 per cent return to its long term investors. However, in last 5 years, this small-cap stock has made a U curve losing over 15 per cent in this time. But, in last 10 years, this stock has surged from around ₹11 to ₹120 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 1100 per cent in this one decade time. In other words, we can say that penny stock has become a multibagger penny stock in last one decade time.