₹11 to ₹1205: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.09 crore in five years

Lloyds Metals & Energy, the largest iron ore miner in Maharashtra, has delivered handsome returns to Dalal Street investors, with its shares continuing to climb, breaking record highs, and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in the recent past.

The stock has broken multiple record highs in 2025, causing the wealth of its shareholders to rise sharply, as a 32.5% stake in the company is owned by retail shareholders, according to the latest data available on the BSE.

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price history After remaining largely sideways, the company's shares saw a strong rise in demand in 2021, which continued to build in the following years until mid-2025, enabling it to deliver phenomenal returns to investors.

During this period, the shares have largely maintained an upward run without any noticeable pullback, indicating that investors have shown strong interest in the counter as they began to add the stock to their portfolios.

Especially between May 2024 and July 2025, the stock closed 10 out of 12 months in the green, delivering a return of 120%, and during this period it also scaled to a fresh all-time high of ₹1,613.40 apiece.

Zooming out, the stock has risen from ₹11 apiece in March 2021 to the current trading price of ₹1,205, translating into a massive gain of 10,854%. In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed each of the last five years in the green, with four of them standing as multibagger years.

In CY21 alone, the stock delivered a massive return of 905%, followed by 143% in 2023.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had put ₹1 lakh into the stock five years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹1.09 crore, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

What factors drove the strong rally in the company’s shares? The company’s strengthening operational performance has supported strong demand for its shares in the Indian stock market, while recent strategic initiatives provide a clear growth roadmap beyond iron ore mining.

The company has recently outlined four key growth drivers, including expansion of its iron ore, pellet, and DRI business through the upcoming Chandrapur steel complex, acquiring a 79.8% stake in Thriveni Earthmovers’ MDO business, a partnership with Tata Steel to explore opportunities across segments, and an investment in a copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

These initiatives, as per the brokerage firm Anand Rathi, will transition the company from a pure-play resource owner to a more stable, non-cyclical, recurring business. MDO financials were consolidated into its core operations from Q2 FY26, while the benefits from the partnership and copper project are expected to accrue from FY27, the brokerage said.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,610 apiece, indicating an upside potential of 33% from the stock's latest closing price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

