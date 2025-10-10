₹12.50 to ₹1424: Multibagger pharma stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.14 crore in 9 years

Fredun Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures and exports healthcare and pharmaceutical products, has delivered handsome returns to Dalal Street investors, with its shares continuing to climb, breaking record highs in recent months, and emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

The stock has been on an upward run over the last six months, with the momentum extending into October as well, resulting in massive returns of 112% and a 92.60% jump in the current year so far, trading at ₹1,424 apiece.

This recent run-up has generated significant wealth for its shareholders, as nearly 50% of the company is held by general public shareholders, according to the latest data available on the BSE.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., established in 1987, is an Indian formulation manufacturer with a global presence spanning Africa, Southeast Asia, CIS, Latin America, and the MENA region. With 697 product registrations across 52 countries, its key therapeutic areas include anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-retrovirals, and anti-hypertensive products.

The company is expanding into high-margin, consumer-focused segments such as pet care, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and mobility solutions, aiming to build a resilient, premium, and growth-oriented business model that supports long-term sustainable value creation.

Recent developments As part of its commitment to move beyond transactional pharma formulations and focus on premium branded products, it recently announced the acquisition of all assets of Wagr, a leading pet tech platform, marking the launch of India’s first truly neutral online marketplace for pet products and services.

The company believes this strategic move positions FPL at the forefront of India’s rapidly growing pet care industry, projected to reach $6 billion by 2030.

The acquisition includes Wagr's comprehensive technology platform, a user base of over 140,000 pet parents, patented pet fitness tracking technology, and an established veterinary network. The company said it will relaunch the Wagr marketplace and services in the final quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals' long-term share price history From a trading price of ₹12.50 apiece over the last nine years, the stock has surged 11,300% to its current level of ₹1,424 apiece. Even during periods of sharp volatility in the small-cap segment, the stock did not lose momentum and continued to surge higher.

The stellar rise in the stock price has also pushed the company’s market capitalization to ₹675 crore as of October 10. Over the last nine years, the stock closed seven of them higher, with 2018 recording the highest yearly gain of 223%. If the stock sustains its current momentum toward the end of 2025, it would mark its biggest yearly gains since 2020.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a long period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had put ₹1 lakh into the stock five years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹1.14 crore, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.