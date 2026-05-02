₹12.50 to ₹1630: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.30 crore in nine years

Multibagger penny stock: Ace investor of the US, Charlie Munger, once said that money is not in buying and selling of stocks, but in waiting. The American businessman wanted to convey the money-making trick that most stock market investors ignore: buy, hold, and forget. The market magnate wanted to inform stock market investors that one should buy and hold a stock as long as one can. This will enable an investor to create wealth from their money, rather than just gain from their investment.

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To understand the value of this wealth creation trick shared by the former Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, one needs to look at the journey of Cian Agro Industries and Infrastructure shares. This multibagger stock has remained a cash cow for its shareholders over the years. Over the last eight years, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹12.50 per share to around ₹1,630 per share on the BSE, delivering 12,940% returns to its long-term investors.

Cian Agro Industries share price history This multibagger stock has risen from ₹677.45 to ₹1630 per share, delivering a whopping 140% return to its shareholders. Over the YTD period, this multibagger stock has delivered a return of around 20% to its shareholders. In one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹400 to ₹1,630. In five years, this stock has shot up from around ₹36.50 to ₹1630 per share, logging arouond 4,350% appreciation.

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This multibagger penny stock closed at ₹12.50 per share on 18 May 2017 and finished at ₹1,630 per share on 30 April 2026. This means that over the last 9 years, this multibagger penny stock has risen by 12,940%.

Impact on investors' money Taking a cue from Cian Agro Industries' share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago and remained invested throughout this period, their ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹2.40 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the end of 2025 and remained invested in this scrip till date, ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹1.20 lakh today.

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Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock five years ago and remained invested to date without any disruption, that ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹44.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock nine years ago at ₹12.50 per share and had remained invested till date, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 crore.

Cian Agro Industries' shares are listed only on the BSE. It ended on Thursday at 1.98 lakh in trade volume. Its 52-week high is ₹3,633.15 per share, whereas its 52-week low is ₹378.10 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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