₹12.65 to ₹62.28: Penny stock turns multibagger in one year
Multibagger penny stock has turned ₹1 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh in the last three months
Multibagger stock: Gujarat Toolroom shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This small-cap stock under ₹100 is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of Dalal Street. It touched the upper circuit during early morning deals on Tuesday and a new 52-week high as well. However, this penny stock is one of those multibagger penny stocks that delivered whopping returns to its long-term investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started