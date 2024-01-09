12.65 to 62.28: Penny stock turns multibagger in one year

Multibagger stock: Gujarat Toolroom shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This small-cap stock under ₹100 is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of Dalal Street. It touched the upper circuit during early morning deals on Tuesday and a new 52-week high as well. However, this penny stock is one of those multibagger penny stocks that delivered whopping returns to its long-term investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last one year, this penny stock has risen from ₹12.65 apiece to ₹62.28 per share levels, logging around 400 per cent rise in this time. So, Gujarat Toolroom shares are one of those penny stocks that have turned a multibagger in the last one year.

Gujarat Toolroom share price history In the last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹57.99 to ₹62.28 per share levels on BSE, logging around a 7.50 per cent rise in this time. In the last three months, Gujaraty Toolroom share price has shot up from ₹24.90 per share to ₹62.28 apiece level, recording a 150 per cent rally in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from a 13.09 per share level to ₹62.28 apiece, delivering around a 300 per cent return to its shareholders. In the last one year, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹12.65 to ₹62.28 apiece level, registering a 400 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on your investment Taking a cue from Gujarat Toolroom share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1,07,500 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock under ₹100 three months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago and it had remained invested in this penny stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5 lakh today.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is ₹345 crore and its current trade volume after nearly two hours of trade on Tuesday session is around 2.72 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹62.28 whereas its 52-week low is ₹8.58 apiece.

