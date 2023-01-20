₹12 to ₹158: Penny stock turns multibagger in one year. Trade ex-split today in 1:102 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:12 AM IST
- Multibagger penny stock is now available at ₹16 apiece after stock split in 1:10 ratio
Stock split 2023: A long term investor not just gain from appreciation in stock price but from various other rewards that a listed company announces for its loyal investors. Stock split is one such benefit that a long term investor enjoys from the rise in trade volume of the stock post-split. However, in the case of Deep Diamond India shares, the stock has tuned a multibagger in a period of near one year as it ascended from around ₹12 to ₹158 apiece levels, delivering around more than 1200 per cent return to its shareholders.
