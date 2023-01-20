The stock is available for trade on BSE and it is quoting ₹16 apiece after split in 1:10. The stock had ended at around ₹158 on Thursday, logging near 1200 per cent rise in last one year. The BSE listed multibagger penny stock had ended with a market cap of around ₹70 crore, which has now come down at around ₹7 crore in early morning deals on Friday after 1:10 stock split. After stock split adjustment, the new w of the stock is ₹1.10 whereas its new 52-week high is ₹17.20 apiece on BSE.