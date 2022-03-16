Multibagger stock: Investing in stock is like investing in business. So, stock investors are advised quite often to remain unperturbed by short-term sentiments and remain invested in the stock if they are convinced about the business model and its profitability. In fact, a stock market investor should maintain 'buy, hold and forget strategy' and try to hold a stock as long as they can. It enables an investor to reap maximum benefit of one's money as long-term investment translates into compounding benefits as well. To know the benefit of long-term investment in stocks, one needs to look at Balkrishna Industries shares. In last 13 years, this multinational tyre manufacturing company's stock price has surged from ₹12.18 apiece levels to ₹2000 per share levels, appreciating to the tune of 16,320 per cent in this period.

Balkrishna Industries share price history

The stock has been under selloff pressure for last 6 months. In last 6 months, this stock has shed 20 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time i.e. in 2022, Balkrishna Industries share price has slipped from around ₹2327 to ₹2000, logging around 14 per cent loss in this period. In last one year, this stock has surged from around ₹1640 to ₹2000 per share levels, appreciating around 22 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹700 to ₹2000, clocking near 185 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹125 to ₹2000 apiece levels, logging around 1500 per cent rise in this period. However, in last 13 years, this stock has surged from ₹12.18 (close price on 13th March 2009 on NSE) to ₹2,000 (close price on NSE on 15th March 2022), rising around 164 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Balkrishna Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80,000 whereas it would have turned to ₹1.22 lakh in last one year. In last 5 years, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock, it would have turned to ₹2.85 lakh today. Likewise, in last 10 years, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock, it would have turned to ₹16 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 13 years ago and had remained invested in the scrip for entire period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.64 crore today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

