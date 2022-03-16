12 to 2000: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.64 crore in 13 years

The stock has been under selloff pressure for last 6 months. In last 6 months, this stock has shed 20 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time i.e. in 2022, Balkrishna Industries share price has slipped from around ₹2327 to ₹2000, logging around 14 per cent loss in this period. In last one year, this stock has surged from around ₹1640 to ₹2000 per share levels, appreciating around 22 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹700 to ₹2000, clocking near 185 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹125 to ₹2000 apiece levels, logging around 1500 per cent rise in this period. However, in last 13 years, this stock has surged from ₹12.18 (close price on 13th March 2009 on NSE) to ₹2,000 (close price on NSE on 15th March 2022), rising around 164 times in this period.

